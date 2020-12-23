19-year-old charged with murder in Woodbridge triple shooting, police say

Daquil Raheem Smith is being held without bond, charged with the murder of 22-year-old Matthew Joseph Costanzo, according to police.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A 19-year-old man has been charged with murder following a shooting in Woodbridge Tuesday night, Prince William County Police said.

First Sergeant Jonathan Perok, Prince William County Police public information officer, said 22-year-old Matthew Joseph Costanzo was shot and killed Tuesday.

Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 12700 block of Harbor Drive in Woodbridge just after 9:30 p.m., Perok said in a release Wednesday. When officers arrived, they found Costanzo dead on the scene. An unidentified 18-year-old woman was also shot and treated for her injuries in the parking lot of the Tackett’s Mill shopping complex. A third, unidentified 19-year-old man was found on Tacketts Village Sq., also shot, police said.

Police, with the help of a K-9 unit and Fairfax County Police helicopter, searched the area for anyone else involved. During the search, a man was located on Gorham Way and was detained without incident, according to Perok. That man, later identified as Daquil Raheem Smith, was found to be involved in the shooting.

A Prince William County police investigation found that two vehicles had pulled into the shopping center parking lot for a drug deal. One vehicle had Smith and the unidentified 19-year-old man inside, the other had Costanzo, the unidentified woman, and a third man inside, police said.

Police believe Smith and the unidentified 19-year-old shot into the vehicle carrying Costanzo and the two others. Costanzo and the woman were shot. The third man was not injured.

After the shooting, according to Perok, the two suspects ran off on foot and were tracked down after police were called.

Following the investigation, homicide detectives arrested and charged Smith with murder. Charges are pending against the other 19-year-old man, who remains hospitalized, police said.

The 18-year-old woman sustained serious injuries but is expected to survive.