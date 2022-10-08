Man found fatally shot in parking lot of apartment complex in Howard County

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after a man was found fatally shot at an apartment complex in Howard County Friday evening.
The Howard County Police Department responded to Hickory Ridge Road, nearby College Square, in Columbia around 8:17 p.m. after receiving a report about a shooting. Officers were informed that a man has been shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex.
The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene by officials.
No information has been released about the suspect, including a description of the person of interest.
The investigation into the shooting is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information on this Howard County crime, along with others, can contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov. Callers can remain anonymous.
Read More:
- Shots fired call in Rockville leads to police searching for suspect
- 'Politically inspired hatchet job' | Attorney for Dan Snyder pens fiery letter to Congressional committee
- Investigation underway after CVS employee was stabbed while trying to stop theft in DC
- 3 warnings issued during 30-day curfew for teens in Prince George's Co. so far
Watch Next: New prevention center in the DMV helps women learn their risk for breast cancer | Still Standing
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.