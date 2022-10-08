x
Maryland

Man found fatally shot in parking lot of apartment complex in Howard County

No information has been released about the suspect, including a description of the person of interest.

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after a man was found fatally shot at an apartment complex in Howard County Friday evening.

The Howard County Police Department responded to Hickory Ridge Road, nearby College Square, in Columbia around 8:17 p.m. after receiving a report about a shooting. Officers were informed that a man has been shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene by officials.

The investigation into the shooting is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information on this Howard County crime, along with others, can contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov. Callers can remain anonymous. 

