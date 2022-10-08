x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Maryland

Shots fired call in Rockville leads to police searching for suspect

Police are actively looking for the suspect who was wearing a baseball hat, black jacket and blue jeans at the time of the incident.
Credit: WUSA9

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A suspect greeted a Montgomery County police officer with a raised gun before running away from the scene of a shooting Friday night, sparking an investigation.

Officers responded to Twinbrook Parkway, nearby Halpine Road, in Rockville around 9:23 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting that happened in the area. At the scene, the first responding officer saw the suspect carrying a black handgun with an extended magazine down by his side.

As the officer stopped his unmarked vehicle, the suspect raised the gun towards him. The officer announced himself as he began to get out of his vehicle and ordered the suspect to put down the gun. The suspect then dropped the gun and ran away.

At the scene, officers found multiple shell casings at the scene. In addition, the gun was also discovered to be a black Privately Made Firearm (PMF) with a 30-round extended magazine. 

The suspect has been described as a man, around 30-years-old, with short black hair, according to police. He was wearing a baseball hat, black jacket and blue jeans at the time of the incident.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.  

Anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency number at (301)279-8000 (24-hour line) or the Montgomery County Police-1st District Investigative Section at (240) 773-6084. 

Related Articles

Watch Next: Over 50 years later | 71-year-old arrested for murder of Montgomery Co. sheriff captain

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Female Head Football Coach breaks barriers in the DMV

Before You Leave, Check This Out