Shots fired call in Rockville leads to police searching for suspect

Police are actively looking for the suspect who was wearing a baseball hat, black jacket and blue jeans at the time of the incident.

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A suspect greeted a Montgomery County police officer with a raised gun before running away from the scene of a shooting Friday night, sparking an investigation.

Officers responded to Twinbrook Parkway, nearby Halpine Road, in Rockville around 9:23 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting that happened in the area. At the scene, the first responding officer saw the suspect carrying a black handgun with an extended magazine down by his side.

As the officer stopped his unmarked vehicle, the suspect raised the gun towards him. The officer announced himself as he began to get out of his vehicle and ordered the suspect to put down the gun. The suspect then dropped the gun and ran away.

At the scene, officers found multiple shell casings at the scene. In addition, the gun was also discovered to be a black Privately Made Firearm (PMF) with a 30-round extended magazine.

The suspect has been described as a man, around 30-years-old, with short black hair, according to police. He was wearing a baseball hat, black jacket and blue jeans at the time of the incident.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.