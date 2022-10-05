CVS employee stabbed while trying to stop thief at Southeast DC store

The suspect could be heard saying, "this will get you killed," before stabbing the victim, according to a police report.

WASHINGTON — A CVS employee was hospitalized after being stabbed while trying to stop a thief in Southeast D.C. Tuesday afternoon.

According to a police report, a witness at the scene called 911 to report that someone was attempting to steal items from the CVS located on Pennsylvania Avenue Southeast, off of 6th Street Southeast, around 3:40 p.m. At the same time, an employee tried to intervene and stop the suspect from stealing.

The suspect in the case then told the employee that he would stab him. After making the threat, the suspect threw the items he attempted to steal and left the store only to reenter a short time later.

When the suspect reentered the store, another witness was on the phone with 911, and the suspect could be heard saying, "this will get you killed," according to a police. The suspect then took out a sharp cutting instrument and stabbed the victim in the neck on the left side.

The suspect then left the scene, leaving behind the victim with a bleeding puncture wound to his neck. The victim was found at the CVS conscious and breathing by police.

The D.C. Fire and EMS arrived at the scene and provided the victim first aid before taking them to a local hospital for treatment.

According to police, the unidentified suspect has been described as a tall man who was wearing a black leather jacket, black pants with "MK" on them, and Nike sneakers at the time of the incident. He also had a black bookbag and was armed with a black pocket knife with silver blade.

Alert: Stabbing Investigation in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Ave SE. Lookout for B/M, dark skin, tall, black leather jacket, black pants with "MK" on them, black bookbag, Nike sneakers, armed with a black pocket knife with silver blade.

Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/Text 50411 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) October 4, 2022