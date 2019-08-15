WASHINGTON — A 64-year-old man is facing federal charges after being accused of making threatening phone calls to a Maryland synagogue.

According to the US Attorney for the District of Maryland, Stephen Lyle Orback made multiple phone calls to an employee of a synagogue in Owings Mills, Maryland, "threatening to kill many members of that Jewish congregation."

If he's convicted, he could spend up to five years in federal prison.

RELATED: 2 dead after 3 separate DC shootings in less than 2 hours

According to court documents, Orback is accused of making several calls to an office manager from the synagogue. At first, she answered, but let it go to voicemail after a few calls.

"All of a sudden...just as you're getting ready to approach your car...bang, bang, bang, bang, bang, bang, bang, bang, bang, bang bag," the voicemails said, according to court documents. "Sound of machine guns just like back in 1941. (slight laugh) They killed every last one of you c**k suckers (coughs) in Germany but they didn't do a very good job here so I need to finish what they started."

MAP: 2019 Washington DC Homicides

The calls also specifically referenced a meal service the synagogue helps with on Saturday afternoons, according to court documents.

In another voicemail, the caller threatens a "surprise" coming Saturday.

"Come Saturday morning, surprise of a lifetime," the caller said. "F**k your world up."

Officials said Orback is currently detained in Colorado on unrelated state charges. According to court documents, Orback has a record of felony arrests and convictions, including violent crimes. There also are outstanding warrants for his arrest in several jurisdictions, documents said.

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.