Man dies after fireworks accident day after Fourth of July

The 20-year-old was taken to Charles Regional Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — A 20-year-old man has died following after a firework went off while in a mortar tube in Waldorf Wednesday night.

According to the Charles County Sheriff's Office, a group of friends were setting off fireworks behind a home on Bannister Circle around 9 p.m. That is when a firework went off while in a mortar tube, injuring the man in the hand and his chest.

"Fireworks have been a long tradition of many celebrations. Please make safety your number one priority so everyone can go home safe. The safest way enjoy fireworks is to attend one of the many public fireworks displays throughout the state." said the State Fire Marshal. State Fire Marshal Brian Geraci, and the Office of the State Fire Marshal, extend their condolences to the family and friends of the victim during this tragic incident.

The Charles County Sheriff's Office released a list of tips for those who wish to hold a private fireworks celebration:

Purchase the fireworks in the location where you intend to discharge them. Check with the local municipality to determine what fireworks are legal for use in that area.

Read and follow label warnings and instructions.

Do not allow small children to use fireworks.

Do not consume alcoholic beverages while using fireworks.

Have a bucket of water or hose available.

Fully extinguish remains of fireworks in water before disposal.