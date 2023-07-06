2 people wanted for assaulting Annapolis Police officers

“I cannot stress enough that no one should strike police officers, or try to disarm them," Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson said.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Two people allegedly assaulted police officers in Annapolis late on the Fourth of July, and now the police department is asking for the public's help identifying them.

Just before 10:15 p.m., officers with the Annapolis Police Department responded to Newtowne Drive, off of Forest Drive, after receiving a call of shots fired. While at the scene, officers saw a person start to light an illegal firework. The officer told him not to light it. But the person, identified as 22-year-old Yameko Brown, responded with profanity and lit the firework anyway.

When the officer attempted to place Brown under arrest, he pushed the officer, causing the officer to fall to the ground. Officers began to struggle to arrest Brown, resulting in an injury to one officer's arm.

Officers called for help as people began to gather around them and Brown. After placing Brown in handcuffs, officers walked him to the police car, but during this process a woman from the crowd grabbed an officer's handgun in the holster and attempted to remove it. When the officer stopped her from disarming him, she ran off.

While waiting for Brown to be transported, the woman returned and punched the officer. She then ran into a building and a large crowd blocked the officer from arresting her.

Police say at least one other male assaulted an officer. Officers are working to identify the two people, and intend to charge them with assault when identified.

Brown was charged with discharging fireworks without a permit, possession of fireworks without a permit, two counts of second degree assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and failure to obey a reasonable and lawful order, according to the police department.

“I cannot stress enough that no one should strike police officers, or try to disarm them," Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson said. "The consequences of such actions can be dire and far reaching. When the suspects are identified, justice will be swift and certain.”