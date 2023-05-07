House sustains $100K worth of damage after fire caused by fireworks in Prince George's County

Investigators confirmed to WUSA9 that the Tuesday night fire was accidental and caused by improperly disposed of fireworks.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Three people have been displaced after a Beltsville house fire caused by fireworks on the Fourth of July.

Crews with the Prince George's County Fire and EMS Department responded to Twain Court, off of Edmonston Road, around 9:25 p.m. after receiving a report of a house fire. When they arrived at the scene, a two-story duplex was found with fire showing through the roof. Just before 11 p.m., the fire department reported that the fire was out.

Investigators confirmed to WUSA9 that the Tuesday night fire was accidental and caused by improperly disposed fireworks. They also said that the fire caused $100,000 worth of damage to the home.

Three people, including two adults and one juvenile, were displaced from the home. The residents were able to evacuate themselves after the smoke alarm activated.

The case into the fire investigation has been officially been closed.