'Treated like an animal' | Man details COVID-19, conditions at Prince George's County jail ahead of hearing on lawsuit

Lawsuit filed on behalf of inmates deals with "extremely disturbing" conditions at jail during COVID-19 pandemic, lawyer explains.

WASHINGTON — Justice reform advocates, including Color Of Change, Life After Release, and the NAACP, held a virtual press conference Monday morning to address the continuing crisis around the COVID-19 pandemic at Prince George's County Detention Center.

The press conference comes ahead of a federal court hearing Monday afternoon. A judge is expected to rule on a lawsuit filed on behalf of inmates against the jail, citing, among other items, the following:

Poor conditions

Lack of medical assistance

Testing during the COVID-19 crisis

Man Describes Poor Conditions

Michael Montgomery detailed his experience at the jail after he was release one month earlier. He said he was in the jail since late March (about the 24th or 25th).

"I contracted COVID-19 in the jail," Montgomery detailed, saying he got the illness from his cellmate.

His cellmate was taken for medical attention three times, and about 72 hours after his cellmate’s last visit, Montgomery said he started to display symptoms of the illness. He said he repeatedly informed the nurses and officers, but nothing was done.

"They never informed us of COVID-19, or the precautions to take to prevent it," Montgomery said.

Montgomery said he was tested and came back positive for COVID-19 and was moved to what was supposed to be an isolated medical cell. Instead, the cells were infested with feces on the wall, urine, old food, bugs and mold. He said cleaning supplies were not supplied despite asking for them.

He was then moved to another room and quarantined with at least eight other people in the jail, who had also presumably tested positive for COVID-19, he said.

He said he was in that location for 10 days with poor conditions.

"We haven't had showers in over nine days," Montgomery said, describing the conditions in the isolated unit.

He also said no phone calls were allowed, and that they didn't see officers, "unless you get food or your temperature taken."

"(They) fed you like you were an animal," Montgomery said. "You would not be treated like a human being. You're treated like an animal. If you're not a strong person, you’ll lose your mind."

Montgomery was eventually released when Prince George’s County Life After Release program posted his $500 bail.

While he was incarcerated, Montgomery lost his employment, his vehicle and his housing, but the Life After Release program was able to help get him back on his feet.

Advocates seek to change conditions

Civil Rights Corps senior attorney Katie Chamblee-Ryan, who filed the lawsuit against the detention center, said Monday’s court hearing will determine whether more relief is needed as "another wave of this disease is coming and the jail needs to prepare."

Qiana Johnson, with Prince George’s County Life After Release and a core organizer with Black Lives Matter D.C., worked to release Montgomery and others. She described that Prince George's County operates on a money-bail system despite saying it doesn’t.

Advocates for Montgomery and others are calling on county officials, specifically Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, to release people inside the detention center because of the poor conditions, and the COVID-19 outbreak are tantamount to a potential "death sentence" for people with presumptive innocence who are simply stuck based on their inability to meet monetary bail requirements.