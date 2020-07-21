'My baby's been shot!' | Neighbors say mom screamed for help when her 4-year-old was shot

Neighbors believe someone fired into the car driven by the mother early Tuesday morning, injuring both mom and child.

WASHINGTON — It's been less than three weeks since 11-year-old Davon McNeal was murdered on July 4. Now, another child has been shot and killed in D.C.

A 4-year-old girl and her mom were wounded in a shooting just after midnight Tuesday in the Capitol View neighborhood at East Capitol and 53rd St., NE.

Police said they're likely both going to survive, but they're still searching for the shooter.

Neighbors are furious. One man said he heard the gunshot and came outside to see the mother screaming in the median, "Someone call 911! My baby's been shot!"

Even the medics sounded alarmed in radio transmissions with Children's Hospital. They said the girl had a single gunshot wound to the right side of her face.

"Patient was unconscious briefly after the shooting, but she is alert and oriented at this time," a medic said in the radio call recorded by OpenMHZ.



The initial call was for a shooting and a motor vehicle accident. WUSA9 is still waiting for details from D.C. police. But neighbors believe someone shot into the car driven by the little girl's mom.

"I heard someone screaming... and she was like, 'Somebody please help me, please help me," neighbor Christy Harris said.

Medics rushed both mother and daughter to hospitals.

"I said a prayer last night for both of them," Harris said. It should not have happened that way."

It's been two years since the murder of 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson happened just a few blocks from Tuesday's shooting. Police blame a neighborhood crew firing wildly into Makiyah's neighborhood while she was racing home from an ice cream truck.