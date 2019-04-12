ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Annapolis Police are investigating a double shooting that left a man dead and a second person recovering at the hospital.

Annapolis Police said officers responded to the 600 block of Skipjack Court around 1:47 a.m. after EMS was called to the area for a man who had been shot in the leg.

As officers rushed to the scene, dispatchers received a report of gunshots in the same area.

Police said officers located the victim with the leg injury outside and found a second man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound outside a home in the same area.

The second man was pronounced dead at the scene. The first shooting victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment and is expected to recover.

So far no arrests have been made and Annapolis Police have no information to release on possible suspects or motive in the double shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

Annapolis Police is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact their detectives at 410-260-3439. Citizens can leave an anonymous tip with Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

