Man dead after shooting in Riverdale Park; police investigating

RIVERDALE, Md. — A man is dead after officers found him injured moments after a shooting in Riverdale early Monday morning, Riverdale Park Police Department (RPPD) said.

The incident happened on the 5400 block of Riverdale Road around 1:30 a.m., police said.

When RPPD officers arrived at the scene of the shooting, they found a man with trauma to his upper body. Police said the man was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead.

Prince George's County Police Department will be investigating the homicide.

At this time, information on what led up to the fatal shooting is unknown.

Suspect information has not been released.

