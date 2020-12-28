One injured in shooting in Greenbelt, Maryland

Police seeking two unidentified suspects in Sunday afternoon shooting.

GREENBELT, Md. — One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting in Greenbelt, Maryland, on Sunday.

Greenbelt police responded to a report of a shooting in the 9100 block of Springhill Lane shortly after 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Officers arrived to find an unidentified subject suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Their injuries weren’t believed to be life-threatening.

Police said possible suspects in the shooting were described as two black men wearing all black clothing.