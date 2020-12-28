One injured in shooting in Greenbelt, Maryland

GREENBELT, Md. — One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting in Greenbelt, Maryland, on Sunday.
Greenbelt police responded to a report of a shooting in the 9100 block of Springhill Lane shortly after 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Officers arrived to find an unidentified subject suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Their injuries weren’t believed to be life-threatening.
Police said possible suspects in the shooting were described as two black men wearing all black clothing.
Anyone with information about this shooting can contact the Prince George’s County Crime Solvers tip line at 1-866-411-TIPS.