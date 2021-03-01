First DC homicide in 2021: Woman shot to death in Southeast

The incident happened early Sunday morning in the 3800 block of Wheeler Road around 2:33 a.m., police say.

WASHINGTON — Three days into the new year, the District reported its first homicide of 2021 on Sunday after a shooting incident in one of the city's Southeast, D.C. neighborhoods.

A woman is dead after she was shot early Sunday morning in the 3800 block of Wheeler Road around 2:33 a.m., police said.

Officers said the woman was found at the 900 block of Wahler Place, a couple of blocks away from the initial shooting scene.

At this time, there is no lookout for a possible suspect or suspects.

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide. The events leading up to the shooting are unknown at this time.

D.C. Police reported 198 homicides in 2020, according to recent data on the department's website. The data reflects a 19% increase from the 166 homicides previously reported in 2019.

This story is developing. WUSA9 will provide more information as it becomes available.

Shooting in the 900blk of Wahler Pl SE. No lookout at this time. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) January 3, 2021

In a separate incident on Saturday, an officer shot and wounded a man with a gun on the 3300 block of Georgia Ave, Northwest, D.C. Police Department's new Police Chief Robert Contee confirmed just hours before he was to be sworn into his new role.

Contee said a concerned citizen went up to officers who were on patrol in the area and reported a man with a gun. Shortly afterward, one of the officers came into contact with the armed man, identified as 48-year-old Antonie Smith, and fired his weapon, striking Smith, who was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries that were not considered life-threatening, Contee said.

Contee did not offer additional details about what exactly led up to the shooting Saturday morning. He only said that the investigation is in its preliminary stages and is ongoing.

During a press conference, Contee said that investigators will be reviewing camera footage from businesses around the scene, and the officer's body-worn camera, which was on at the time of the shooting. He said they would be releasing the body-worn camera footage at some point.

Police released a photo of the gun the man was carrying at the time. Contee described it as a semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine.