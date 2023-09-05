Police: Man charged with online sexual solicitation of a minor in Maryland

WALKERSVILLE, Md. — A 55-year-old Maryland man is facing charges after police say he attempted to meet with who he believed was a 13-year-old girl he had been chatting with online.
According to Maryland State Police, Michael Vance Culpepper has been charged with one count of sexual solicitation of a minor.
Investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force began an undercover online operation on April 13. During the operation, police claim Culpepper began chatting with who he believed was a 13-year-old girl. During the conversation, Culpepper reportedly set up an in-person meeting with a member of the task force who had been posing as the 13-year-old girl.
Culpepper was arrested at the agreed-upon location around 1 p.m. Monday in Anne Arundel County. He was transported to the Maryland State Police Glen Burnie Barrack for processing.
