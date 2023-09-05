x
Police: Man charged with online sexual solicitation of a minor in Maryland

According to Maryland State Police, Michael Vance Culpepper has been charged with one count of sexual solicitation of a minor.

WALKERSVILLE, Md. — A 55-year-old Maryland man is facing charges after police say he attempted to meet with who he believed was a 13-year-old girl he had been chatting with online. 

Investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force began an undercover online operation on April 13. During the operation, police claim Culpepper began chatting with who he believed was a 13-year-old girl. During the conversation, Culpepper reportedly set up an in-person meeting with a member of the task force who had been posing as the 13-year-old girl. 

Culpepper was arrested at the agreed-upon location around 1 p.m. Monday in Anne Arundel County. He was transported to the Maryland State Police Glen Burnie Barrack for processing.

