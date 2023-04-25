Man arrested for shooting teen to death in Prince George's Co.

Police announced Tuesday that 27-year-old Charles Edwards had been arrested in connection to Daiwo Flomo's death.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LANDOVER HILLS, Md. — A man is facing charges after police say he shot and killed a 17-year-old boy in Landover Hills in February.

According to the Prince George's County Police Department, officers were called to the 7200 block of Parkwood St. just before 12:45 a.m. on Feb. 11.

When officers arrived, they found 17-year-old Daiwo Flomo inside a car, suffering from a gunshot wound. Flomo was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police announced Tuesday that 27-year-old Charles Edwards had been arrested in connection to Flomo's death.

Investigators claim Edwards followed the car Flomo was driving when he opened fire on the teen. After he was shot, Flomo kept driving, crashing on Parkwood St.

Edwards and Flomo do not appear to have known each other but officers believe Edwards started following the teen to confront people in the car who had just approached the suspect as he sat in his car.

Edwards has been charged with first-degree murder and additional charges. He remains in custody at the Department of Corrections.

WATCH NEXT: Police release footage of deadly shooting outside strip club in Maryland