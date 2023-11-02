Police: Teen found shot, dead in car in Prince George's County

Officers found a teen inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police. He died at the scene.

LANDOVER HILLS, Md. — A reported crash in Landover Hills, Maryland, led to the discovery of a teen found shot to death inside a vehicle, police said.

Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to the area of Parkwood Street and 72nd Avenue for the report of a vehicle crash around 12:40 a.m.

No details have been released regarding the teen's identity, including name or age.

Detectives were on the scene working to establish suspect(s) and a motive in this case. If anyone has any information, please call @PGCrimeSolvers at 1-866-411-TIPS or submit your tip using the P3 Tips app.