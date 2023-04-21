8 people shot in Southeast DC neighborhood, including 12-year-old girl

The Police Department said that a black sedan, possibly a Mercedes, drove through the neighborhood and opened fire on a group of men indiscriminately.

WASHINGTON — Eight people were shot at multiple locations in a Southeast D.C. neighborhood on Friday night, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The shootings happened around 10 p.m.

The initial shooting occurred at 5th and Lebaum streets, Southeast. The Police Department said that a black sedan, possibly a Mercedes, drove through the neighborhood and opened fire on a group of men indiscriminately.

Seven men were shot on Lebaum Street, Assistant Chief of Patrol Services South Andre Wright told WUSA9.

Nearby in the 2900 block of 2nd Street, a 12-year-old girl was shot. Her injuries weren't life-threatening.

The conditions of the other victims weren't clear, and they were only described as "stable." Police said the scene was chaotic when they arrived. Some of the victims went to a nearby hospital on their own.

WATCH: MPD update on 8 people shot

The Police Department believe the two shootings are related, but there is no known motive.

"Right now I can't tell you with certainty whether anyone was necessarily targeted, especially a 12-year-old, but again we find it unacceptable," Wright said.

No other information was immediately available, and as of Saturday at noon, DC Police had no new updates to provide.

MPD is asking anyone with information to call (202) 727-9099.