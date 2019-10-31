FORT WASHINGTON, Md. — Prince George's County Police said a 42-year-old man was arrested after he tried to kidnap a teenager and woman on two separate occasions on Tuesday.

Police said on Tuesday around 2 p.m., Abdul Fuller attempted to abduct a woman while she was walking along Stonesboro Road in Fort Washington.

Early investigation shows Fuller, of Upper Marlboro, grabbed the woman from behind and tried to force her into his green 1998 Ford Expedition. Police said the woman's screams for help alerted someone in the area to assist her.

Fuller fled the scene shortly after, officials said.

An hour later around 3 p.m., Fuller attempted to kidnap a teenage girl less than a mile away on Arundel Drive in Fort Washington.

The girl screamed and a resident in the area assisted the young girl.

Fuller also fled that scene shortly after, police said.

Fuller is charged with attempted kidnapping, attempted kidnapping of a child under 16 and second-degree assault, according to police.

Fuller has admitted his involvement in both incidents, police said.

Police also believe there are additional victims and are urging people to come forward if they have had similar experiences with Fuller.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, please call detectives at 301-868-8773. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-tips.

