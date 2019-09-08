VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police said a woman tried to abduct two children from a Target and assaulted the adults that were with them.

Police said they were called to the Target at 2060 S. Independence Boulevard for a disturbance Thursday at 11:30 a.m. They were told a woman was inside the store fighting random customers.

When officers arrived, they saw the woman, identified as 30-year-old Patricia Sharifa Metz, running from the store, and were able to arrest her. Their investigation revealed that the woman tried to abduct two children under the age of five and assaulted the adults that were with them.

The children were not injured.

Metz was charged with two counts of abduction and four counts of simple assault. She is being held at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center without bond.