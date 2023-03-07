Man accused of punching multiple police officers, leaving one unconscious, in Montgomery Co.

When officers arrived, a woman told them the man had also broken into her apartment.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A Maryland man is facing charges after he allegedly punched multiple police officers, leaving one unconscious in Gaithersburg Friday night.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police, officers were called to the 7900 block of Spiceberry Circle for reports of a person spraying a fire extinguisher in a hallway.

Police searched the area and found 35-year-old Jermaine Palmer in the area of Washington Grove Lane and Mineral Springs Drive.

When an officer went to walk toward Palmer, he allegedly punched the officer in the face. The officer reportedly fell backward and hit his head on the pavement, leaving him unconscious.

Officers say Palmer ran away but was later found in a McDonald's on Flower Hill Way, where he repeatedly punched multiple officers. After a struggle, Palmer was taken into custody.

The officer who was hit and left unconscious was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries but is expected to be okay. A second officer was also taken to an area hospital with injuries that weren't life-threatening.

Palmer was taken to an area hospital for medical treatment and then to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where he has been charged with multiple counts of assault, possession of controlled dangerous substances and burglary. He is being held without bond.