1 dead in shooting in Lanham, Maryland

Police found a man shot in a parking lot on Good Luck Road shortly after 5:30 p.m. He later died at the hospital.

LANHAM, Md. — Authorities in Prince George's County are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Saturday evening in Lanham, Maryland.

According to police, offers responded to a shooting on Good Luck Road shortly after 5:30 p.m. Once on scene, they found a man in a parking lot who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Prince George's County Crime Solvers on their website or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

