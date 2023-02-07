1 dead in shooting in Lanham, Maryland

LANHAM, Md. — Authorities in Prince George's County are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Saturday evening in Lanham, Maryland.
According to police, offers responded to a shooting on Good Luck Road shortly after 5:30 p.m. Once on scene, they found a man in a parking lot who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Prince George's County Crime Solvers on their website or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).
This is a developing story and WUSA9 will continue to update as new information becomes available. Stay with us for the latest.
Baltimore Police are investigating a deadly mass shooting that left two people dead during a block party early Sunday morning.
An 18-year-old female was pronounced dead on scene and a 20-year-old male died later at a local hospital. Three others are in critical condition.
In total, 30 people were shot. Nine victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment, and 20 others took themselves in for treatment.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You may also text tips through the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.
