Video shows people running from Baltimore mass shooting scene as bullets spray

BALTIMORE — Police are still searching for the people responsible for a deadly mass shooting early Sunday morning at a Baltimore block party. Due to shell casings found, Baltimore Police believe there were at least two shooters at the unpermitted event, at which two people were killed and 28 others were injured, including teenagers.

According to police, the shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Gretna Court in the Southern District, about six miles south of Baltimore's Inner Harbor. Police say they received multiple calls reporting a shooting during a neighborhood block party.

"I know we got a lot of victims down," a first responder said Sunday on recorded police scanner audio, describing the carnage left behind. "If there's anybody there in ambo with a white sheet that's available, I'm gonna need it."

An 18-year-old woman, Aaliya Gonzales, was pronounced dead on scene and a 20-year-old man, Kylis Fagbemi, died later at a local hospital. Eleven teens between the ages of 13 and 16 were also shot.

In total, 30 people where shot, 20 of whom were 18 years old or younger.

"This was a reckless cowardly, act of violence that has taken two lives and altered many, many more," Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott said. "I hope these folks don't sleep well, cuz we are not gonna sleep until we pull 'em off."

New video shows people running from the scene to get away from the bullets being sprayed. Police said they don't know for sure how many shooters were involved, but they know it was more than one person.

"Maryland has had enough of watching gun violence continue to ravage our state and our nation," Gov. Wes Moore wrote in a statement Sunday. "The fact that these horrific shootings continue to take place is abominable. We as a state will continue to do everything we can to prevent senseless acts of violence like the one we saw last night ... To the loved ones of these Marylanders, I am so sorry for your loss. You deserve better and we will work together to bring you just that. You have my word.”

According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been 338 mass shootings in the United States through June 30 of this year. They define a mass shooting as four or more people shot or killed in a single incident.

Police are asking anyone with any information about a suspect or a possible motive to give them a call at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You may also text tips through the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.