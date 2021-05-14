Police: Main gate at Joint Base Andrews closed due to police activity; person now in custody

An individual is in custody related to the incident, police say.

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. — Prince George’s County police said they’re assisting military personnel at an incident outside the main gate at Andrews Air Force Base on Friday.

According to officials, the main gate has been closed since 6 p.m. as a result of the situation. Video from Sky9 shows law enforcement using an explosive ordnance disposal robot around a Buick Regal stopped in front of the main entrance.

An individual is in custody related to the incident, police tell WUSA9 in a release.

Allentown Road between Suitland Road and Maxwell Driver has been closed due to police activity. There is no word yet in regards to when exactly the roads will reopen for traffic.

🚨>> Joint Base Andrews security forces personnel are responding to an ongoing incident at main gate. Base security forces are working w partner law enforcement officials.



Back in March, a man was arrested and faced federal charges after repeatedly crashing his car into an entry gate at Joint Base Andrews in Prince George's County, a spokesperson for the military facility told WUSA9.

The 29-year-old drove into the swing arm barrier at the facility's main entrance on March 6 at about 1:25 p.m., the spokesperson said. He was driving a Ford F-150 truck.

U.S. Air Forces put mechanical road barriers into place, causing the man to veer across the median and into a field, where he crashed into a fence on the base's perimeter, the spokesperson said.

After detaining the man, Security Forces airmen discovered drug paraphernalia on him, the spokesperson said. The man also appeared to be under the influence of an illegal substance, according to the spokesperson.

Security Forces cited the man for federal charges and he was turned over to local law enforcement for other unrelated civilian charges, the spokesperson said.