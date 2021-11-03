Man arrested after repeatedly ramming his truck into security gate at Joint Base Andrews

The military base has released new details.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man faces federal charges after repeatedly crashing his car into an entry gate at Joint Base Andrews in Prince George's County, a spokesperson for the military facility said Thursday.

The 29-year-old drove into the swing arm barrier at the facility's main entrance on March 6 at about 1:25 p.m., the spokesperson said. He was driving a Ford F-150 truck.

U.S. Air Forces put mechanical road barriers into place, causing the man to veer across the median and into a field, where he crashed into a fence on the base's perimeter, the spokesperson said.

After detaining the man, Security Forces airmen discovered drug paraphernalia on him, the spokesperson said. The man also appeared to be under the influence of an illegal substance, according to the spokesperson.

Security Forces cited the man for federal charges and he was turned over to local law enforcement for other unrelated civilian charges, the spokesperson said.