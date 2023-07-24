Outrage in Olney over rape suspect's previous record

Parents complain rape suspect Joshua Black roamed the community virtually unsupervised despite convictions and escalating behavior

OLNEY, Md. — Accused rapist Joshua Black, 31, of Olney, Maryland, was ordered held without bail in Montgomery County Monday after prosecutors outlined Black's extensive record of sex crimes and allegedly sexually motivated stalking, trespassing and harassments.

Black is accused of raping a 14-year old girl in a wooded area of the Hallowell subdivision in Olney Thursday in what District Court Judge Sheri Koch described as a pattern of escalating criminal behavior.

Parents, including a high level county administrator who says his own daughter was victimized by Black earlier in the year, say they are outraged that he was roaming their community virtually unsupervised despite being on probation for a 2022 sex assault in College Park that he served 300 days in jail for.

"There's a 14-year-old child who has been victimized probably because the criminal justice system had failed that that child," said Assistant Chief Administrative Officer of Montgomery County, who lives in Hallowell where his wife directs the homeowner's association board.

"We really should not have gotten to this point with this individual. He was never added to the sex offender registry. We have a registry for a reason," Stoddard said.

Stoddard said police were called to the Hallowell Community Pool on May 27 after teens, including his daughter, reported a man apparently masturbating while covered by a towel.

Black was cited for trespassing and banned from the pool, but did not face any sex crime charge under Maryland law, according to Stoddard, who complained that Black remained free to continue roaming the neighborhood on his bicycle despite his extensive record.

Thursday, Black is accused of raping a 14-year old girl after coercing her to accompany him into a wooded area near the pool, according to court documents in the case.

Black's criminal history includes charges of trespassing and stalking girls at Sherwood High School in Olney, prosecutor Frank Lazarro told Judge Koch during Blacks bail hearing Monday.

Montgomery County Police are concerned there may be more victims in the communities Black has frequented including Olney and College Park.

They’re urging people with information to come forward, in an effort to levy even more charges that could keep Black in custody.