Man arrested for sexual assault at Courthouse Metro Station

A witness called the police when they saw a man grab and inappropriately touch a woman in the Metro station.

ARLINGTON, Va. — A D.C. man is in custody facing charges after police claim they caught him sexually assaulting a woman in the Metro on Monday.

According to the Arlington County Police Department, Justice Bilaal Hatcher, 29, of D.C. is charged with rape, forcible sodomy, sexual battery, and obstruction of justice. He is currently being held without bond in the Arlington County Detention Facility.

Around 11 p.m. on July 17, officers were dispatched to the Courthouse Metro Station for a report of a suspicious person. Investigators say that a witness called the police when they saw a man grab and inappropriately touch a woman in the Metro.

Responding officers claim they located the suspect while he was sexually assaulting the victim in the Metro.

When they approached the suspect and victim, both parties separated and began to leave the immediate area.

This is when officers first attempted to take the suspect into custody but he resisted arrest. With the help of even more responding officers, the suspect was brought into custody where he was identified as Hatcher.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact the Arlington County Police Department’s tip line at 703-228-4180 or ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us. Information may also be provided anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).