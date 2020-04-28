'I miss doing hair' | Maryland barbers and stylists say essential workers are staying home despite Governor Hogan's order

Governor Larry Hogan allowed shops to open for essential workers last week, but that doesn't mean they're coming out.

WASHINGTON — It’s been one week since Maryland Governor Larry Hogan allowed barber shops and hair salons to open for essential workers, but many stylists said clients are choosing to stay home.

Consuella Lopez said she’s uniquely prepared for this new way of business because of her work with homeless LGBTQ youth at Casa Ruby in D.C.

“I’ve been at Casa Ruby for five weeks now, so I've implemented the structure and the protocols of what it is to enter the building,” Lopez said.

She’s also gotten used to working with a mask. Nevertheless, in the past week, Lopez only had one client – a doctor – at her Bethesda salon, Transformations.

“I disinfected the mirror, the combs. I cleaned everything, and that was an hour before she got there,” she explained. "And then when she left I disinfected the door handle, the room, the chair, everything.”

According to the governor’s order, Maryland barbers and stylists can serve essential workers only – one at a time and by appointment only. The client must show documentation that proper grooming is a job requirement, both must wear masks and the stylist must disinfect after the client.

Lopez went above and beyond the requirements, not only because she works with the homeless population, but also because she attended a huge hair show in New York in early March. When she got home, she self-quarantined.

“I took the rapid test on Thursday to make sure I didn't have the antibodies, and it came back negative,” she said, “So, I tried to take best care that I could of myself and I think going into the salon and wanting to be healthy and staying healthy.”

WUSA9 spoke to several stylists who’ve opened their doors but only one or two clients have made appointments. One barber even said, “Why open for only one client? I have no business.”