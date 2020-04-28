Gov. Hogan announces $1.6M in grants to Maryland companies producing PPE

Through the emergency relief fund, companies are receiving grants of up to $100,000 to manufacture a wide array of PPE for Marylanders.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Larry Hogan announced Tuesday that Maryland has awarded more than $1.6 million in the first round of grants to 20 Maryland companies for pivoting to or expanding production of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

Through the Maryland COVID-19 Emergency Relief Manufacturing Fund administered by the Maryland Department of Commerce, companies are receiving grants of up to $100,000 to manufacture everything ranging from face shields, gowns, N-95 masks, and even respirator parts to battery packs for ventilators.

“Ramping up our supply of PPE is a critical building block in our state’s recovery plan, and we are taking an all-hands-on-deck approach to secure these resources for our front line workers,” Hogan said. “I want to thank and commend the local businesses who have shifted their operations and increased production to help us save lives and flatten the curve.”

The $5 million program was created in response to a growing demand for items to protect health care and front line workers, including:

face shields

surgical masks and gowns

gloves

As well as items for hospitals, like thermometers, respirators, and ventilators.

The program received more than 200 applications, and additional grants will be made available in the coming weeks, Hogan's office said.

“Many of these companies have had to rapidly ramp up production of these items, while others pivoted completely from their normal operations and came up with a creative way they could help, with some adding new jobs in the process," Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly M. Schulz said in a statement.

The following D.C. area companies are receiving grant funding:

Rankin Upholstery, Montgomery County

CR Daniels, Howard County

X-Laser, Howard County

Fabrication Events, Howard County

Marty's Bag Works, Anne Arundel County

Maryland has announced 626 new cases, 15 new hospitalizations, and 71 additional deaths due to COVID-19. The total number of cases in Maryland is now 20,113.

Nearly 1,300 people have recovered and been released from isolation.

Maryland announced a $2.5M investment to the University of Maryland School of Medicine on April 10, increasing resources to the school and letting their lab run up to 20,000 tests per day.

Gov. Hogan also announced on April 10 a new decontamination site for PPE at Baltimore Washington International Airport (BWI.) The site will give the state the ability to clean and sterilize up to 80,000 N95 respirator masks per day.