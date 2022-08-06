Pedestrian struck, killed in Prince George's County hit-and-run, police say

Police are asking for the public's help locating a car close to a gray color with front-end damage after a man died at the intersection of Silver Hill Road and Navy.

SUITLAND-SILVER HILL, Md. — Editor's note: The above video is from June 2022.

A man is dead after a hit-and-run in the Suitland-Silver Hill area of Prince George's County, MD, and police are still looking for the driver responsible.

Prince George's County Police Department said in a tweet that officers responded to the intersection of Silver Hill Road and Navy Day Drive in Suitland-Silver Hill just before midnight for a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

When officers arrived at the location, they found a man on the road. According to police, he was unresponsive and pronounced dead a short time later.

Investigators are still working to determine the circumstances that led to the collision, but said the driver of the striking vehicle fled the scene after the crash.

A preliminary investigation has indicated that the striking vehicle could be gray in color with damages to the front-end and focused on the passenger side.

The struck pedestrian has not yet been identified by police.

A pedestrian died earlier this year in a hit-and-run crash. This collision also took place in the Suitland-Silver Hill area, where police located a woman on the road.

She was taken to a nearby hospital and succumbed to her injuries a short time later. There's no update if the striking driver was arrested for the death of the woman.