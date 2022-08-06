x
Maryland

Pedestrian struck, killed in Prince George's County hit-and-run, police say

Police are asking for the public's help locating a car close to a gray color with front-end damage after a man died at the intersection of Silver Hill Road and Navy.

SUITLAND-SILVER HILL, Md. — Editor's note: The above video is from June 2022. 

A man is dead after a hit-and-run in the Suitland-Silver Hill area of Prince George's County, MD, and police are still looking for the driver responsible. 

Prince George's County Police Department said in a tweet that officers responded to the intersection of Silver Hill Road and Navy Day Drive in Suitland-Silver Hill just before midnight for a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian. 

When officers arrived at the location, they found a man on the road. According to police, he was unresponsive and pronounced dead a short time later. 

Investigators are still working to determine the circumstances that led to the collision, but said the driver of the striking vehicle fled the scene after the crash.

A preliminary investigation has indicated that the striking vehicle could be gray in color with damages to the front-end and focused on the passenger side.

The struck pedestrian has not yet been identified by police.

A pedestrian died earlier this year in a hit-and-run crash. This collision also took place in the Suitland-Silver Hill area, where police located a woman on the road. 

She was taken to a nearby hospital and succumbed to her injuries a short time later. There's no update if the striking driver was arrested for the death of the woman.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about this crash should call Prince George's County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

