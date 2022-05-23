Community raises thousands for teens whose parents died in Bowie crash

Two teenagers are without parents after Kyle and Charlene Savage died in a fatal car crash in Bowie Saturday.

BOWIE, Md. — There are signs of hope and love even in the middle of an unspeakable tragedy to a family.

Just one day after a Bowie couple lost their lives in a fiery car crash, their friends have raised more than $87,000 for the two teenage children the couple leave behind.

Family members say Kyle and Charlene Savage were killed early Saturday morning just after 2:30 a.m. Prince George's County police say the crash happened on Annapolis Road in Bowie. According to investigators — the car they were driving went off the road, hit a pole then caught fire.

Kyle and Charlene Savage are survived by their children 14-year-old Knico and 17-year-old Kyle Jr.

Kyle Savage Jr. is a senior at DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville and is heading to Hampton University in Virginia. DeMatha announced the death of Kyle Savage Jr.'s parent's on its Facebook Saturday.

"It is with deep sadness that we share that the parents of senior Kyle Savage ‘22 passed away in a tragic car accident," the post says. "The Savage family is in our prayers. We will share funeral information when available. To Kyle, your DeMatha family is here for you."

One family friend, Kester Irwin Hanley Crosse, started a Facebook Fundraiser to support Kyle Savage Jr.'s ability to go to college in the fall.

Cross wrote, "They are loved and have a strong loving family. The oldest is graduating from high school in 2 weeks and is attending Hampton in the fall. How fast can we raise $40,000 to cover his college?"

The fundraiser is nearing $90,000 as of Sunday evening.

DeMatha High School wrote on its Facebook Sunday afternoon that many have continued inquiring about helping the Savage family.