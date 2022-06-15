Deputies: Speeding believed to be factor in crash that killed 15-year-old

There is no word on if any charges will be filed or who may have been speeding.

ST. MARY'S COUNTY, Md. — Deputies say they believe speeding to be a factor in a crash that killed a 15-year-old passenger in St. Mary's County Tuesday.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Route 235/Three Notch Road and Hermanville Road in Lexington Park just after 6 p.m. According to the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office, an on-duty deputy witnessed the crash.

The investigation by the sheriff's office's Collision Reconstruction Unit reports that 20-year-old Nathan Allen was driving a 2012 Ford Fusion in the area when he collided with a 2016 Jeep Cherokee driven by 89-year-old Ernest Hall.

Allen was flown to a hospital for help and is expected to survive. He was traveling with two other people, including 15-year-old Robert Proctor Jr. who was flown to Washington Hospital Center for help but later died from his injuries. The second passenger, only identified as a 20-year-old, and Hall were both taken to a nearby hospital for help.

At this time, investigators believe speed was a factor in the deadly crash. There is no word on if any charges will be filed or who may have been speeding.

Anyone with information is asked to call DFC Shawn Shelko at 301-475-4200, ext. 78147 or email shawn.shelko@stmarysmd.com .

