HAGERSTOWN, Md. — A 27-year-old father who was found dead in West Virginia Wednesday night was killed, police said.

Christopher Turner, a father of two, had been missing from the Hagerstown, Md., area for 10 days, police said.

His family had last heard from him on Sunday, Jan. 20. Days later on Jan. 24, police found his car in the west end of Hagerstown.

Family members told WUSA9 Turner's car was found unusually clean on the side of the road with missing tags.

Berkeley County Sheriff's Office in Martinsburg, WV notified Hagerstown police that a body had been found in their area. Hagerstown police traveled there and identified the body as Turner.

Authorities confirmed Thursday morning that the condition in which the body was found indicates a homicide.

Police released the following statement about Turner's death:

"The Hagerstown City Police Department extends its condolences to the family of Christopher Turner. The police department is dedicated to bringing justice to those responsible for his death and we will continue to work diligently until those responsible are charged."

Turner's body was taken to the office of the chief medical examiner in West Charleston, WV for an autopsy. An official cause of death has not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hagerstown City Police Department at 301-790-3700 ext. 234. Callers who want to remain anonymous can email crimetip@hagerstownpd.org, or use the See Something Send Something App -- available for free download on Android and Apple platforms.