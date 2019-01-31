HAGERSTOWN, Md. — A 27-year-old father who was found dead in West Virginia Wednesday night was murdered, police say.

Christopher Turner, 27, who is the father of two, was found dead after he had been missing from the Hagerstown area for 10 days.

His family had last heard from him on Sunday, January 20. Police were able to find his car in the west end of Hagerstown on Thursday, January 24.

Family members told WUSA9 the 27-year-old’s car was found unusually clean on the side of the road with missing tags.

Police were informed by Berkelely County Sheriff's Office that a body had been found in their area. Hagerstown police traveled to Berkeley County, WV and identified the body as Turner.

Authorities confirmed on Thursday morning that the condition in which the body was found indicates murder. His body was taken to the office of the chief medical examiner in West Charleston, WV for an autopsy. The family has been notified.

We strongly encourage anyone with any information regarding this case to please contact The Criminal Investigation Division of The Hagerstown City Police Department at 301-790-3700x234. If you wish to remain anonymous please email crimetip@hagerstownpd.org or use the See Something Send Something App that is available to download for free on android and apple platforms. The logo is below.

The Hagerstown City Police Department extends its condolences to the family of Christopher Turner. The police department is dedicated to bringing justice to those responsible for his death and we will continue to work diligently until those responsible are charged.