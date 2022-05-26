Police: Maryland high school student arrested for bringing ghost gun parts to class

Fairmont Heights High School was placed on lockdown after reports that a student had a gun in class, the Prince George's County Police Department said.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — A high school student was arrested Thursday afternoon for allegedly bringing ghost gun parts to class, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.

PGPD officers were sent to Fairmont Heights High School in Landover at noon for the report of a student with a gun. The school was placed on lockdown, and the officers said they searched the school and found parts of a ghost gun in a classroom.

Police said the student who brought the parts to school was identified and arrested. Charges have not yet been announced, according to PGPD, nor has any identifying information about the student arrested, including age or gender, been released.

“As our entire nation continues to grieve the loss of life in the Texas mass shooting, the Prince George’s County Police Department wants to ensure the community that the safety of students in our schools is our top priority," PGPD Chief Malik Aziz said. "Bringing a weapon to school or even making a threat of violence will not be tolerated. We will arrest and charge accordingly."

Schools across the DMV, including Prince George's County Public Schools, have increased police presence on their campuses following a mass shooting at a Uvalde, Texas elementary school Tuesday that claimed the lives of at least 19 children and two teachers.

"We encourage anyone who sees anything suspicious or learns of any potential threat at a school to notify police," PGPD said in a release Thursday.

Increasingly, ghost guns -- or unserialized homemade weapons assembled from parts purchased online -- are becoming the weapon of choice among the youngest offenders. They remain untraceable due to their lack of serial numbers.

Maryland's Attorney General Brian Frosh says more than 25,000 privately made firearms have been confiscated by state law enforcement since 2016, when ghost gun data tracking began, and more than 12,000 build kits were shipped to Maryland between 2016 and 2019. Aziz said his department recovered 264 guns in 2021, an increase from 27 in 2019 and just one in 2016.