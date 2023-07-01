Devastated family of killed cyclist question pace of investigation

The driver was over the limit for alcohol but not immediately arrested, according to a police report obtained by family.

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — The devastated family of a cyclist who was killed in Prince George's County nearly a month ago is demanding to know why the driver in the incident has not yet been charged.

According to a police report obtained by the family, the driver in the case blew a .13 blood alcohol level during a field sobriety test in the wake of the accident.

The driver also has previous convictions for DWI in another state, according to online court records.

The driver was not immediately arrested or charged.

Cyclist Gregory McCullom, 43, was struck and killed on a Sunday evening ride July 23 when he was hit from behind while riding on William Beanes Road near its intersection with Federal Court, according to Prince George's County Police.

"Our family has been devastated. Rocked is a better word.” said McCullom's brother-in-law Brain Akins.

Akins described McCullom as a devoted husband and father of two young kids, ages 5 and 8. McCullom worked as a supervisor for PEPCO, according to Akins and was a "pillar" of his church community.

McCullom was also an enthusiastic road cyclist, his brother in law said.

According to a preliminary Prince George's County police report obtained by McCollum’s family, he was hit from behind by a motorist who was suspected of being “under the influence” and driving “too fast for conditions.”

The driver blew a .13 blood alcohol level during a field sobriety test, according to the report.

Online court records document three DWI convictions for the driver in North Carolina, and yet McCollum’s family complains the man was not immediately arrested and still has not been charged.

WUSA9 is not naming the individual because formal charges have not been filed.

“We don’t want this to happen to anyone else," Akins said.

"The family deserves answers. We understand process and things of that nature. We're not expecting him to be tried tomorrow. We're reasonable people, but something should have been done by now."

Prince George’s County Police released a written statement saying, “cases involving our collision analysis and reconstruction unit can take months of investigation."

A department spokesman said the investigation should be complete soon, and then presented to Prince George's County prosecutors for a decision on charges.