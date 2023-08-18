Have you seen her? Police search for woman after dog attacks bicyclist

Police search for woman after her dog attacks bicyclist. The man was left with five punctures and a fractured bone.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Steward Street has been riding his bike since he was 10. On Monday, he was doing just that, along the Rachel Carson Greenway Trail, when a large dog attacked him.

The cyclist was left traumatized.

“The dog launched at me, grabbed my leg," Street said. "There’s about five punctures [and a] chipped my bone in my leg."

Street said the woman who was walking the large dogs told him she was going to put her dogs in the car and return. Instead, she drove away.

“She got in her car and just pulled off on up the street," he said. "We weren’t able to get that information."

Park Police have been searching for the dog owner ever since.

"Police came, filled out a report, [and] have been searching since Monday to try to catch up with her," Street said.

Before leaving, Street said the woman mentioned the dogs have had previous issues with other bike riders.



Police told WUSA9 that the dog owner has several addresses; they’ve checked all of them, but are still having a difficult time locating her.

“Please turn yourself in, please provide records of the dog shots," Street said. "Do the right thing. Do what needs to be done in keeping those dogs off the bike paths in case this happens again."