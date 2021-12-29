Man stabbed in large Greenbelt fight, police say

The man was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries.

A man was hospitalized after he was stabbed during a large fight outside a Greenbelt restaurant Tuesday night, police say.

Greenbelt Police Department officers were called to the Hook & Reel Cajun Seafood & Bar restaurant located at 6002 Greenbelt Road just before 10 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.

When officers arrived on scene, they observed what they called a "large group fight" outside the restaurant and found a man suffering from a stab wound. His condition was described as serious. He was taken to a local hospital by helicopter for treatment, police said.

Exactly what led up to the fight is still under investigation. Police have not released any information about possible suspects in this case, and it's not clear if anyone has been arrested following the fight outside the restaurant.

The victim has not been identified by police.