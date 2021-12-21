Three people arrested after body found in a stairwell

BETHESDA, Md. — Three people have been arrested after a body was found in a stairwell in Bethesda Monday night.
According to a press release from Montgomery County Police Major Crimes Division, a 16-year-old, 17-year-old and 18-year-old have been arrested in connection to the death.
Police say a man's body was found in a stairwell in the 6800 block of Wisconsin Avenue around 8:15 p.m. The unidentified man's body had apparent trauma and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
All three suspects have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Division at (240) 773-5070.
READ NEXT:
The burned-out, tunneled-under, fenced-off home continues to rot on Danbury Road, depressing home values and leaving neighbors leery.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.