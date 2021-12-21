Three people arrested after body found in a stairwell

All three suspects have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

BETHESDA, Md. — Three people have been arrested after a body was found in a stairwell in Bethesda Monday night.

According to a press release from Montgomery County Police Major Crimes Division, a 16-year-old, 17-year-old and 18-year-old have been arrested in connection to the death.

Police say a man's body was found in a stairwell in the 6800 block of Wisconsin Avenue around 8:15 p.m. The unidentified man's body had apparent trauma and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

All three suspects have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Division at (240) 773-5070.

