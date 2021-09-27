Video: Six Flags shuts down early after several fights at the amusement park

Six Flags America officials released a statement following the recorded incidents.

BOWIE, Md. — Six Flags America in Bowie, Md. shut down an hour early on Saturday night after a series of fights broke out at the amusement park.

Cell phone video obtained by WUSA9 showed one of the fights captured by one of the park's visitors.

A spokesperson for Six Flags released the following statement following the early closure of the park:

"The safety of our guests and team members is always our top priority. After observing the improper behavior of some guests, the park was closed approximately an hour early out of an abundance of caution."

It remains unknown how many altercations were reported at the amusement park Saturday or if anyone was injured during the incident.