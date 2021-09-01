Officials: Gaithersburg police investigate shooting by their officers

Gaithersburg Police Chief Mark Sroka will hold a press conference in the area shortly to address the incident.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — The Gaithersburg Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that involved its officers Friday evening.

According to police, the shooting happened shortly before 6 p.m. in the unit block of S Frederick Avenue. There is no word yet on any injuries to the officers or the identities of those involved in the shooting at this time.

