Police: 5 people hurt, 2 killed after shooting in Manassas

MANASSAS, Va. — Five members of one family were shot and two of them were killed Wednesday evening in a situation that began outside of Manassas and ended in Fauquier County, police said.

According to Prince William County police, shortly after 6 p.m., authorities were called to the 10000 block of Ellis Road in Manassas where they said four people suffering from gunshot wounds upon their arrival.

Three of the victims -- two women and a male teen -- were taken to nearby hospitals with life-threatening injuries, Prince William County Police First Sgt. Jonathan Perok said. The fourth victim, a 55-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

*FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: #PWCPD homicide detectives are investigating a domestic related shooting that occurred on Ellis Dr in #Manassas. Four victims, all family members of the suspect, sustained gunshot wounds. One victim has died. The suspect has since been in Fauquier County. pic.twitter.com/4oGUx0Go7v — Prince William County Police (@PWCPolice) January 7, 2021

The suspect, a 21-year-old man who police say is a member of the family, fled before officers arrived. Later at around 7:30 p.m., Fauquier County Sheriff's deputies were called to a car crash in the 8700 block of Maidstone Road in Delaplane.

Police said at that scene, they discovered two vehicles and located a male subject that was declared dead at the scene.

Fauquier County Sheriff's deputies say they contacted the Prince William County Police Department and learned the vehicle involved in the crash was linked to the shooting incident that occurred in Manassas.

Police have not yet identified the victims involved in this incident.