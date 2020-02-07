Frederick County teens charged with murder of 17-year-old girl

Richard Eugene Cartnail III, 16, and Caliyah Dawnae Lobaugh, 14, are accused in the death of 17-year-old Tykerria Dawson.

Richard Eugene Cartnail III, 16, of Frederick, and Caliyah Dawnae Lobaugh, 14, of Frederick, are charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Department.

The pair were arrested July 1 and charged as adults following the death of Tykerria Katherine Dawson, 17, authorities said.

Dawson's body was located off of a walking trail in the area behind Briargrove Court in Frederick on the evening of June 27.

After conducting several interviews and collecting evidence through search warrants, investigators from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office were able to identify Cartnail as a suspect. A deeper look into the developments also determined Lobaugh as a suspect.

Both suspects are being processed at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center, according to the sheriff's department.

The victim’s family has been notified of the arrests.