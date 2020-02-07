Frederick County teens charged with murder of 17-year-old girl

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — A 16-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl have been arrested and accused in the murder of a 17-year-old Hagerstown girl.
Richard Eugene Cartnail III, 16, of Frederick, and Caliyah Dawnae Lobaugh, 14, of Frederick, are charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Department.
The pair were arrested July 1 and charged as adults following the death of Tykerria Katherine Dawson, 17, authorities said.
Dawson's body was located off of a walking trail in the area behind Briargrove Court in Frederick on the evening of June 27.
After conducting several interviews and collecting evidence through search warrants, investigators from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office were able to identify Cartnail as a suspect. A deeper look into the developments also determined Lobaugh as a suspect.
Both suspects are being processed at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center, according to the sheriff's department.
The victim’s family has been notified of the arrests.
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office still asks for anyone that may have information related to this investigation to contact Detective Skelley at 301-600-4017. Tips can also be left anonymously on the sheriff’s office tip line at 301-600-4131.
