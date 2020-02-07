DC police officer stabbed while responding to domestic violence call

The officer was conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital, officials said.

WASHINGTON — A Metropolitan Police Department officer was injured in a stabbing while responding to a call early Thursday morning.

An MPD spokesperson said the officer responded around 6:15 a.m. to 13th and New York Avenue NW on a domestic violence call.

When he got on the scene and approached those involved, a man pulled out a pair of scissors and stabbed the officer multiple times, police said.

A homeless person intervened on behalf of the officer, police said. The suspect has been taken into custody.

The officer was taken to the hospital for stab wounds to the head and neck. His condition is not known at this time, but we're told he was conscious and breathing when he was put in the ambulance, police said.

Details about the suspect in this case have not yet been released.