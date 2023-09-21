Frederick Co. residents urged to conserve water amid drought warning

On September 20, the Maryland Department of Environment (MDE) upgraded a drought watch issued earlier this summer to a drought warning.

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Residents in Frederick County, Maryland are being urged to conserve water as a drought watch has been upgraded to a drought warning. Customers are now being asked to voluntarily reduce their water usage by 10-15%.

Officials say the majority of residents in the area rely on the Potomac River for drinking water, and the lack of precipitation is negatively impacting the County water systems, which rely on groundwater. Systems impacted include Bradford Estates, Cambridge Farms, Copperfield, Fountaindale, Knolls of Windsor, Libertytown Apartments, Libertytown East, Sam Hill Estates, and White Rock.

No mandatory water use restrictions have been issued so far, but residents and businesses using the Frederick County water supply are encouraged to take steps to reduce their personal water usage.

Here's a list of ways the county says residents can reduce water usage:

Avoid watering lawns and gardens

Avoid washing cars, boats, or other outdoor equipment

Avoid using water to clean driveways, sidewalks, parking areas, and patios

Do not let the faucet flow unnecessarily while brushing your teeth or shaving

Only run the dishwasher and washing machine when full loads are available

For more household tips on ways to conserve water visit the Maryland Department of the Environment’s water conservation page.

