Maryland

Shorten those showers, Marylanders. Here's why

The Maryland Department of the Environment is asking people and businesses in Maryland to voluntarily reduce water usage.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — The Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) is encouraging water conservation because a drought watch has been issued for parts of the state. 

The watch has been issued for western Maryland and parts of central Maryland. So far, no mandatory restrictions are in place.

"Water conservation is a good practice year-round, but we are asking residents and businesses to pay particular attention during the summer months when the State can experience hot and dry conditions,” said Maryland Department of the Environment Secretary Serena McIlwain. “You can do your part by limiting the use and duration of sprinklers for lawns, taking short showers as opposed to baths, and not leaving the faucet running while brushing your teeth. These things sound simple, but it all adds up."

During a drought watch, MDE increases oversight of water supply conditions and encourages voluntary water conservation practices.

The affected region includes Allegany, Baltimore, Carroll, Cecil, Frederick, Garrett, Harford, Howard, Montgomery and Washington Counties, except for areas served by the Baltimore City or Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission public water systems.

At this time, MDE says the state currently has enough water to meet the needs of residents and businesses, but water conservation measures are being encouraged to help avoid any future water shortages. Recent rainfall in the area is not expected to have a significant effect in reducing the precipitation deficit.

