FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Frederick City is encouraging residents to cut back on their water usage by 10% during the month of September.

On Monday, July 10 the Maryland Department of the Environment issued a Drought Watch for Western Maryland. Areas affected include the city of Frederick and Frederick County.

While the water restrictions are not mandatory, the city has put together a plan to help residents reduce water usage during their day-to-day lives.

The city came up with a list of ways residents can reduce water usage inside their homes.

Bathroom recommendations:

Do not run the faucet water while brushing your teeth. Instead use a glass of water to rinse your mouth.

Take showers instead of baths.

Turn off the shower water while shampooing or lathering.

Kitchen and Laundry Room recommendations:

Don’t pre-rinse your dishes before loading them into the dishwasher.

Only use your washer machine when you have a full load.

Drink refrigerated tap water instead of letting the kitchen sink water run until it's cold.

Here are some additional ways you can cut down on your water usage when you’re outside doing home maintenance.

Don’t water your lawn or shrubs.

If you must water your lawn, do it at night between the hours of 8 p.m. and 8 a.m.

Sweep your driveway and patios instead of washing it away with water.