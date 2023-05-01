Maryland man arrested for allegedly shooting man after dispute in Prince George's County

The victim, who was identified as Dante Williams, 28, of District Heights, was found outside of a home suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A 31-year-old man has been charged with murder after he allegedly shot and killed another man he knew during a fight in District Heights, Maryland, police said.

The shooting happened in the 6100 block of Blacksmith Drive around 11:50 a.m. in the unincorporated section of District Heights.

The victim, who was identified as Dante Williams of District Heights, was found outside of a home suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a press release sent by the Prince George's County police. The 28-year-old was taken to a hospital, where he died a short time later.

Police say a preliminary investigation revealed JC Littlejohn III, of District Heights, shot Williams during a dispute. The two men knew each other.

Littlejohn is charged with first and second-degree murder and related charges. He is being held at the Department of Corrections on a non-bond status.