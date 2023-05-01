x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Maryland

Maryland man arrested for allegedly shooting man after dispute in Prince George's County

The victim, who was identified as Dante Williams, 28, of District Heights, was found outside of a home suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A 31-year-old man has been charged with murder after he allegedly shot and killed another man he knew during a fight in District Heights, Maryland, police said.

The shooting happened in the 6100 block of Blacksmith Drive around 11:50 a.m. in the unincorporated section of District Heights. 

The victim, who was identified as Dante Williams of District Heights, was found outside of a home suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a press release sent by the Prince George's County police. The 28-year-old was taken to a hospital, where he died a short time later.

Police say a preliminary investigation revealed JC Littlejohn III, of District Heights, shot Williams during a dispute. The two men knew each other.

Littlejohn is charged with first and second-degree murder and related charges. He is being held at the Department of Corrections on a non-bond status.

Anyone with information relevant to this investigation is urged to contact the Prince George's Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477 or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.

Related Articles

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

More Videos

In Other News

Montgomery Co. school leaders meet to discuss new Narcan rule for students

Before You Leave, Check This Out