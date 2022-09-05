Woman dies in hospital after Prince George's County shooting, police say

Police were investigating the scene and attempting to develop a suspect information along with a motive for the incident.

WASHINGTON — The Prince George's County Police Department is investigating a homicide after a woman was shot and killed Sunday morning.

Officers responded to 5300 Frazier Terrace in Temple Hills, Maryland, around 10 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

Once at the scene, officers found a woman at the location suffering from trauma to the body.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Police were investigating the scene and attempting to develop a suspect information along with a motive for the incident.

Anyone with information relevant to the case is asked to call PG Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS or submit your tip using the P3 Tips app.

On the same day, four hours later, police responded to the Glendale Residence after an 18-month girl was shot inside the apartment complex.