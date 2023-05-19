x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Maryland

Fight on escalator led to deadly shooting at Wheaton Metro Station

Police have identified the victim as Tenneson Vaughn Leslie, Jr. of Greenbelt, Maryland.

More Videos

WHEATON-GLENMONT, Md. — Police have identified an 18-year-old man who was shot and killed at the Wheaton Metro Station in Montgomery County Thursday. 

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police, officers were called to the metro station on Georgia Avenue just before 6 p.m. 

When officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old man had been shot. The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition and died from his injuries Friday.

Police have identified the victim as Tenneson Vaughn Leslie, Jr. of Greenbelt, Maryland.

Investigators say Leslie was with a group of people inside the Wheaton Metro station when the group got into an altercation with another group of people on the escalator. The fight between the two groups escalated and Leslie was shot. 

The suspects ran away after the shooting. Montgomery County and Metro Transit Police searched the area for the suspects but no one was caught. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-455-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of those involved.

    

Related Articles

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Before You Leave, Check This Out