Fight on escalator led to deadly shooting at Wheaton Metro Station

Police have identified the victim as Tenneson Vaughn Leslie, Jr. of Greenbelt, Maryland.

WHEATON-GLENMONT, Md. — Police have identified an 18-year-old man who was shot and killed at the Wheaton Metro Station in Montgomery County Thursday.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police, officers were called to the metro station on Georgia Avenue just before 6 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old man had been shot. The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition and died from his injuries Friday.

Investigators say Leslie was with a group of people inside the Wheaton Metro station when the group got into an altercation with another group of people on the escalator. The fight between the two groups escalated and Leslie was shot.

The suspects ran away after the shooting. Montgomery County and Metro Transit Police searched the area for the suspects but no one was caught.